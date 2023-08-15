Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $117.29, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.45 billion, up 8.82% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $53.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.62% and +7.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.85, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.