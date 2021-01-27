Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $62.55, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

ORCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ORCL to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.06 billion, up 2.64% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $40.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.73% and +2.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. ORCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ORCL has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.15.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

