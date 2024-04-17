Oracle (ORCL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $118.67, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 6.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oracle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.64, signifying a 1.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.55 billion, reflecting a 5.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $53.22 billion, indicating changes of +8.98% and +6.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.99 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ORCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.