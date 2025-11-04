Oracle (ORCL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $248.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 10.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.15 billion, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.8 per share and a revenue of $66.89 billion, representing changes of +12.77% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.01.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

