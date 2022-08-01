Oracle (ORCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $77.44, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 9.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Oracle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.46 billion, up 17.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $49.73 billion, which would represent changes of +6.33% and +17.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.68, so we one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

