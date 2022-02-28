Oracle (ORCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $75.97, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Oracle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.51 billion, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $42.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.78% and +4.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.68.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

