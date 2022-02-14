Oracle (ORCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $78.95, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 9.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.51 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $42.3 billion, which would represent changes of +2.78% and +4.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.01, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

