Oracle (ORCL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) ended the recent trading session at $125.91, demonstrating a -1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 8.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.91% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.22 billion, up 6.17% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $57.75 billion, representing changes of +11.15% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. As of now, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.88.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

