Oracle (ORCL) Data Cloud to Aid Taboola Assess Ad Viewability

Oracle’s ORCL Data Cloud capabilities were recently selected by Taboola to enable its video advertisers to validate and quantify ad-content viewability and delivery on a real-time basis.



Per the deal, Oracle’s Data Cloud offering – Moat – will be utilized by Taboola, one of the notable search engines and discovery platforms. This will enable advertisers to verify whether video ad content on Taboola was viewed by actual users.



Moreover, advertisers can evaluate the scale and scope of the ad campaigns on the platform with Oracle’s solution. This integration provides advertisers with effective media spend measures and initiatives aimed at enhancing engagement on the Taboola platform.



Markedly, Taboola platform aids 20,000 companies to reach approximately 1.4 billion users on a monthly basis. Given the strength in user base, the latest integration with Taboola platform provides Oracle’s Moat solution with considerable exposure in the ad-content measurement and evaluation domain in digital advertising.



With Moat integration, Taboola aims to aid video advertisers optimize ad-spend by paying for the ads that reach the target audience and are viewed by them. This will consequently reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and aid advertisers address evolving challenges in the digital ad market owing to the coronavirus-induced crisis.



Rising Spend on Video Ads Favors Prospects



Automation of ads across Internet platforms is crowding web pages. In this context, there have been instances wherein ads have been causing invalid traffic (IVT), which does not help the brand’s marketing initiatives.



To avoid such circumstances, Moat offers Attention Analytics solutions to provide marketers with tools to gauge ad content viewability and target audience effectively.



Oracle acquired Moat in April 2017 to address the growing need of analyzing advertising effectiveness amid rising popularity of social media and digital ad channels. Post the buyout, Oracle’s Moat Measurement suite of solutions is an important part of Oracle Data Cloud. Moreover, the offering is integrated with Contextual Intelligence to enhance brand safety and loyalty.



Per Statista data, spending in the Video Advertising segment is projected to hit $43.07 billion in 2023 from $37.97 billion estimated in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The secular growth in digital ad spending in video advertising domain increases the prospects of the Oracle’s Moat offering.



We believe that adoption of Oracle Data Cloud services, which offer marketers the required data and tools to strengthen their end-to-end marketing processes, bode well for the company’s top line.



Moreover, synergies from other acquisitions that include Grapeshot, Crosswise, AddThis, BlueKai and Datalogix have strengthened the platform.



Wrapping Up



Oracle is striving to enhance its Data Cloud platform with innovative capabilities via acquisitions and increasing investments in R&D.



It is likely to aid the company to expand customer base and open new avenues to enhance business strategically.



However, increasing operating expenses are likely to exert pressure on margins at least in the near term.



