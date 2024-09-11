Oracle (ORCL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Oracle (ORCL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ORCL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ORCL has rallied 16.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ORCL could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider ORCL's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ORCL for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

