Is Oracle (ORCL) a 'Buy' Ahead of Fiscal Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Enterprise software giant Oracle ORCL is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. Currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock, Oracle exceeded the earnings mark in two of the past four quarters. But given a steep pullback in many AI-related stocks lately, is ORCL a buy?

The Q3 Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting a 4.96% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Earnings estimates have declined slightly over the past 60 days.

Oracle delivered a 1.73% average earnings surprise over the past four quarters. Sales are anticipated to have risen 8.12% to $14.36 billion during the third quarter.

ORCL stock succumbed to the recent market volatility. Shares have plunged more than 20% from their November 2024 highs. Investors should proceed with caution heading into the announcement.

