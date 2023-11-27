Oracle (ORCL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Oracle (ORCL) reached $116.47, with a +0.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

The software maker's stock has climbed by 15.11% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.05 billion, showing a 6.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue of $53.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.81% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. Currently, Oracle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Oracle is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.5 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.46.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

