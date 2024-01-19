Oracle (ORCL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $109.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.7%.

Shares of the software maker have appreciated by 2.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.3%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.27 billion, showing a 7.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $53.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.01% and +6.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Currently, Oracle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.6.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

