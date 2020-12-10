Oracle (ORCL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software giant Oracle (ORCL) will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company is in the third year of this multi-year transition to a cloud subscription-based model. Investors are eager to see whether the database specialist can finally show increased cloud market share. To date, the market has shown increased skepticism.

Oracle shares have risen just 13% year to date, which underperforms not only the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), but also the 14.5% rise in the S&P 500 index. Yet Oracle stock trades near 52-week highs, which suggests the market is a bit hesitant to assign a multiple expansion to Oracle shares. While the cloud market continues to accelerate, as evidenced by strong earnings beats from rivals Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM), Oracle has not shown the same level of dominance.

With reports of a weaker IT spending environment and the fact that corporations are shifting (or postponing) IT projects, can Oracle do enough on Thursday to prove the market wrong? Still transitioning away from its legacy database business, Oracle has had no issues when it comes to the bottom line. The company’s quarterly profits have topped consensus estimates for twelve straight quarters. But for the stock to respond favorably on Thursday, Oracle must give investors something to celebrate. Aside a top- and bottom-line beat, its guidance for 2021 must suggest Oracle is ready to stake a legitimate claim to the cloud market.

In the three months that ended November, Wall Street expects Oracle to earn $1.00 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 90 cents per share on revenue of $9.62 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 9.3% year over year to $4.21 per share, up from $3.85 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $39.9 billion would rise 2.1% year over year.

Oracle’s meager performances on the top line has contributed to the share price underperformance. Understandably, the lack of sustainable growth has impeded multiple expansion, unlike, say, Microsoft (MSFT). But it hasn’t been due to a lack of effort. Faced with growing competition from cloud-based software providers, Oracle has attempted to compete via multiple M&A deals, including spending $9.3 billion in 2016 for cloud-based enterprise resource planning provider NetSuite. These type of deals hasn’t boosted revenue in a manner that has garnered applause on Wall Street.

In the first quarter, although EPS of 93 cents per share on revenue of $9.4 billion topped Wall Street expectations, revenue climbed just 2% year over year. Notably, that was a solid improvement from Q4 when revenue dropped 6%. However, Oracle’s cloud services and license support group, which produces the lion's share of revenue, rose up 2% to $6.95 billion during the quarter. Again, that, too, was good enough to top estimates of $6.93 billion. Same with the company’s cloud services and license support revenues which came in above consensus estimates.

But investors want to see more growth acceleration in both categories and within the consolidated totals before bidding the stock higher. On Thursday, investors will want even more evidence of progress before the stock can move higher. Essentially, there will be a major emphasis placed on what the company says about its outlook for next year and its ability to grow its cloud market share.

