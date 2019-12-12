Oracle (ORCL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software giant Oracle (ORCL) will report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Investors are eager for the database specialist can show more adaptability to the cloud market when going up against competitors like Microsoft (MSFT).

The company is in the third year of its multi-year transition to a cloud subscription-based model. The cloud market continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the strong earnings beats from the likes of Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM), but can Oracle do enough to convince investors it can finally stake a larger claim to the industry and accelerate its growth? Investors are seemingly taking a wait-and-see attitude.

While Oracle shares have risen 21% year to date, they trail not only the 24% rise of the S&P 500 index, but also the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The company, which is still moving away from its legacy database business, must give investors something to celebrate. To do so, aside from the top- and bottom-line results, the management will need to provide numbers that suggests Oracle it is ready to stake a legitimate claim to the cloud market.

In the three months that ended November, Wall Street expects Oracle to earn 89 cents per share on revenue of $9.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 80 cents per share on revenue of $9.57 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 9.6% year over year to $3.86 per share, up from $3.52 a year ago, while revenue of $40.08 billion would rise 1.2% year over year.

Oracle has had no issues when it comes to the bottom line. The company’s quarterly profits have topped consensus estimates for twelve straight quarters. It’s the top line investors are understandably worried about. In the Q1, the company posted revenues of $9.22 billion, which fell short of expectations of $9.28 billion. To be fair, currency headwinds, along with a reorganization in the North America tech sales force played a major factor in the results.

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China also didn’t help. It hasn’t been all bad news, however. Digging deeper into the numbers, despite the EPS miss of 81 cents, it still marks a 14% rise year over year. The company’s Q1 cloud services and license support revenues came in above consensus estimates, reaching $6.81 billion. Cloud and support revenues rose 3% to $6.8 billion, suggesting Oracle could be gaining market share from the likes of SAP (SAP) and Workday.

It wasn’t a breathtaking quarter, but the company is nonetheless making progress in the areas that matter, namely in Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service. On Thursday investors will want even more evidence of progress and learn how that could continue into next year. Essentially, there will be a major emphasis placed on what the company says about its outlook for all of fiscal 2020.

All told, to the extent Oracle can continue growing its cloud market share, the stock, which pays a decent dividend yield of 1.76%, is poised to climb higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.