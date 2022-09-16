Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.32

The board of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.32 per share on the 25th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Oracle's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Oracle was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 154.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:ORCL Historic Dividend September 16th 2022

Oracle Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Oracle's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Oracle you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Oracle not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

