Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.32

Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.32 per share on 25th of October. The dividend yield will be 2.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Oracle's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Oracle was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 151.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
NYSE:ORCL Historic Dividend October 9th 2022

Oracle Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Oracle May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, Oracle's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Oracle's Dividend

Overall, we think Oracle is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Oracle has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is Oracle not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

