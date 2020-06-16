Oracle misses revenue estimates on delayed sales orders

Adds details from release, share movement

June 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday as its traditional licensing business underperformed because the coronavirus crisis delayed purchases from clients in hospitality, retail and other sectors.

Shares of the business software maker, which earns the biggest chunk of its sales from cloud offerings and software licensing, fell about 4% in extended trading.

Customers in the industries hit hardest by the outbreak postponed some of their purchases as businesses tightened spending to battle a virus-hit economy.

Revenue from the cloud license and on-premise license unit, which includes sales from the licensing of Oracle's software products, dropped about 22% to $1.96 billion in the quarter, below estimates of $2.11 billion.

Total revenue fell about 6% to $10.44 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, the Redwood, California-based company earned $1.20 per share, above expectations of $1.15 per share.

