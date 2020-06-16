US Markets
ORCL

Oracle misses revenue estimates on delayed sales orders

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Business software maker Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, hurt by weaker sales in its traditional software licensing business as the coronavirus crisis delayed purchases from clients in certain sectors.

June 16 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp ORCL.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, hurt by weaker sales in its traditional software licensing business as the coronavirus crisis delayed purchases from clients in certain sectors.

Total revenue fell about 6% to $10.44 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular