Oracle In The Race To Buy TikTok's US Business

(RTTNews) - Oracle is reportedly in talks to acquire video-sharing app TikTok, owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance.

Oracle is said to be working with a group of U.S. venture capital firms, to acquire TikTok's business in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Early this month, Microsoft had revealed that it has held preliminary talks with ByteDance, to acquire the widely popular social media app.

President Donald Trump, who had already talked about banning the app in the U.S., has given time till September 15 to Microsoft for acquiring the short video app.

Early this month, Trump had confirmed that if not taken over by any American company by mid-September, TikTok would be banned in the U.S., due to security reasons.

He has also demanded that a "substantial portion" from the sale should be paid to the U.S. treasury.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.