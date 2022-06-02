Oracle gains EU green light for $28.3 bln Cerner deal

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp ORCL.N has secured unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp CERN.O, the EU competition enforcer said on Thursday.

The acquisition, Oracle's biggest ever, would give the company access to a trove of data and could increase the number of healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns about the deal as there are no overlaps between the companies and the merged company would not have the ability to shut out rivals.

Reuters reported exclusively on May 24 that Oracle would get the EU green light.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

