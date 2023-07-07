Oracle Financial Services Software (NSE:OFSS) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 4,284.00

The average one-year price target for Oracle Financial Services Software (NSE:OFSS) has been revised to 4,284.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 4,080.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,242.00 to a high of 4,410.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from the latest reported closing price of 3,816.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle Financial Services Software. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFSS is 0.16%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 2,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 250K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 196K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 182K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFSS by 12.34% over the last quarter.

