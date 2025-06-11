Oracle Expects Stronger Revenue Growth In FY26; Stock Up In After-hours

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth quarter results, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced that its fiscal year 2025 went really well, but it believes fiscal year 2026 will be even better because its revenue is expected to grow much faster.

ORCL closed Wednesday's regular trading at $176.38 down $1.10 or 0.62%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $13.37 or 7.58%.

The company expects its total cloud growth rate—applications plus infrastructure—will increase from 24% in fiscal year 2025 to over 40% in fiscal year 2026. Cloud Infrastructure growth rate is expected to increase from 50% in fiscal year 2025 to over 70% in fiscal year 2026. And Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) is likely to grow more than 100% in fiscal year 2026.

In addition, the company said it currently has 23 MultiCloud datacenters live with 47 more being built over the next 12 months. It expects triple-digit MultiCloud revenue growth to continue in fiscal year 2026. Revenue from Oracle Cloud@Customer datacenters grew 104% year-over-year.

It has 29 Oracle Cloud@Customer dedicated datacenters live with another 30 being built in fiscal year 2026. Overall Oracle Cloud Infrastructure consumption revenue grew 62% in fourth-quarter. It expects OCI consumption revenue to grow even faster in fiscal year 2026.

Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2025, with a payment date of July 24, 2025.

