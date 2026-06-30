Oracle Expands Fusion Agentic Applications: Can it Drive Growth?

Oracle ORCL is deepening its push into agentic enterprise software with four new Fusion Agentic Applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing. Announced on June 29, 2026, the new applications include tools for inventory planning, supplier qualification, production readiness and Kanban administration, enabling enterprises to automate exception-based supply chain decisions within existing Fusion workflows. Oracle also introduced multi-echelon inventory optimization and an Inventory Optimization Advisor Agent, helping planners balance inventory availability with carrying costs while reducing manual intervention.



Rather than positioning AI as a standalone capability, Oracle is embedding agentic intelligence into core supply chain operations where inventory management, supplier performance and production planning directly influence business outcomes. The latest capabilities are expected to improve operational efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience and enhance decision-making across manufacturing and procurement workflows. As enterprises increasingly prioritize measurable returns from AI investments, deeper automation within Fusion Cloud Applications could strengthen Oracle's value proposition and support broader enterprise adoption.



The launch comes as Oracle's applications business continues to gain traction. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Oracle Cloud Applications revenues increased 10% year over year to $4.1 billion, while SaaS deferred revenues grew 16%. Oracle also brought more than 300 Fusion customers live during the quarter, highlighting continued enterprise demand for the platform. Oracle expects cloud revenues to grow 58-64% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, suggesting that continued innovation across Fusion Applications could support customer expansion and sustained cloud growth.

Oracle's AI Push Faces Stronger Competition

Oracle is experiencing intensifying competition from SAP SAP and Workday WDAY, both of which are deepening agentic capabilities within their platforms. SAP has expanded its Joule platform with collaborative agents spanning supply chain, procurement and finance, moving the company beyond a conversational assistant toward autonomous execution. Workday is similarly advancing its Illuminate platform with agentic capabilities targeting finance and workforce processes, extending its automation across HR and finance applications.



As SAP and Workday deepen their agentic footprint, Oracle's continued investment in Fusion Agentic Applications will be important to sustaining its competitive position in enterprise software.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have plunged 24.2% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 12.8%.

ORCL’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 17.92X, which is lower than the Zacks Computer - Software industry average of 19.01X. Oracle carries a Value Score of C.

ORCL’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $8.03, which suggests 5.24% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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