ORACLE Earnings Preview: Recent $ORCL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ORACLE ($ORCL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,908,312,149 and earnings of $1.67 per share.
ORACLE Insider Trading Activity
ORACLE insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501.
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
- NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.
ORACLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,592 institutional investors add shares of ORACLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,055,779 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,468,461
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,399,822 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,759,113
- FMR LLC removed 5,929,530 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,007,589
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,260,397 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,646,104
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,513,464 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,217,401
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,062,906 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,224,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,925,620 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,030,932
ORACLE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,304,612,320 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF TASK ORDER 36C10B18N0003 UNDER IDIQ CONTRACT 36C10B18D5000 FOR OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES...: $413,450,915
- OPTIMIZATION OF THE EHRM SYSTEM: $299,999,848
- EHRM LICENSES AND FEES: $193,649,040
- EHRM OPERATIONS: $122,304,653
- FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEA...: $77,161,208
ORACLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.
ORACLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- CIBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
- Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024
ORACLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
