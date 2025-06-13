Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Opinions on Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Oracle Corporation (ORCL) have centered on the company’s latest Q4 2025 earnings report, which showcased stronger-than-expected results. Many users highlighted the impressive growth in cloud services, particularly the significant year-over-year surge in infrastructure revenue, which some described as a key driver of the company’s momentum. Posts on the platform also noted Oracle’s optimistic guidance for future cloud sales, sparking conversations about its competitive position in the tech sector.

The buzz on X reflects a high level of interest in Oracle’s strategic focus on cloud and AI innovations, with several users pointing to the reported increase in remaining performance obligations as a sign of robust demand. Discussions often mention the company’s ability to capitalize on the growing need for multicloud solutions, fueling debates about its long-term growth potential. While opinions vary, the tone suggests a renewed focus on Oracle’s role in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Oracle Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Oracle Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Oracle Corporation insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Oracle Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,593 institutional investors add shares of Oracle Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Oracle Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $1,282,912,048 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Oracle Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

CIBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Oracle Corporation, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.

Oracle Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Murphy from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $135.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.