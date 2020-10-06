Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ORCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.56, the dividend yield is 1.61%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ORCL was $59.56, representing a -4.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.60 and a 49.99% increase over the 52 week low of $39.71.
ORCL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). ORCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.46%, compared to an industry average of .5%.
Interested in gaining exposure to ORCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ORCL as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust (IGV)
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)
- First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IGV with an increase of 27.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORCL at 6.67%.
