Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ORCL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCL was $63.75, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.20 and a 60.54% increase over the 52 week low of $39.71.

ORCL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). ORCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.22%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORCL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IGV)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SKYY with an increase of 24.94% over the last 100 days. IGV has the highest percent weighting of ORCL at 5.57%.

