Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ORCL has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of ORCL was $63.75, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.20 and a 60.54% increase over the 52 week low of $39.71.
ORCL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). ORCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.22%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ORCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ORCL as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust (IGV)
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SKYY with an increase of 24.94% over the last 100 days. IGV has the highest percent weighting of ORCL at 5.57%.
