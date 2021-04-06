Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.16, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCL was $74.16, representing a -0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.90 and a 47.3% increase over the 52 week low of $50.35.

ORCL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). ORCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.13%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORCL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IGV)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKW with an increase of 37.06% over the last 100 days. IGV has the highest percent weighting of ORCL at 6.02%.

