Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Sets The Stage for a Record-Breaking 2025

Oracle’s (ORCL) Fiscal Q4-2024 results marked a stellar finish to the year and set the stage for a record-breaking Fiscal 2025. With exceptional performance in cloud services and landmark contracts powering its momentum, Oracle appears poised for continued revenue and earnings growth. Meanwhile, the stock’s valuation remains attractive, presenting a compelling buying opportunity for investors looking to own this long-term compounder at a reasonable price. Accordingly, I am bullish on ORCL stock.

Oracle’s Q4 Results Show Strong Growth.

Building on my bullish outlook for Oracle, the company’s Q4 earnings showcased excellent revenue and earnings growth momentum, driven mainly by a continued surge in cloud service demand. Total revenues for the quarter reached $14.3 billion, marking a 3.2% increase in constant currency compared to the previous year. This growth rate might seem soft, but two factors are worth noting: first, it compares against last year’s strong 16.9% growth, and second, the company’s core revenue still primarily comes from its legacy database division. Nevertheless, its cloud business continues to show stronger momentum.

Oracle’s quarterly revenues on TipRanks

More specifically, cloud revenue, excluding the acquisition of Cerner, hit $4.7 billion, reflecting a solid 23% increase year-over-year. When including Cerner, total cloud revenue came in at $5.3 billion, a 20% rise. Of particular note, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) saw a tremendous 42% increase, following an already impressive 77% growth in the prior year.

Management emphasized that these results were driven by a strategic shift towards high-demand cloud offerings. Further, Oracle’s remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), which provide insight into future revenue, surged to $98 billion, representing a 44% increase from the previous year. During the quarter, Oracle secured its largest sales contract ever.

Also, the company signed over $12 billion in AI contracts alone, highlighting its active involvement in the AI revolution and the ongoing increase in AI-related spending that benefits the company. Clearly, Oracle is rapidly shifting away from its legacy business and building momentum, even though its total revenue growth of 3.2% may not show this at first glance.

Margins and Earnings Growth

Turning to margins and profitability, Oracle demonstrated equally strong numbers, which further reinforces my bullish view. The gross margin for cloud services and license support stood at a solid 77%, driven by the accelerated growth in cloud revenues. This growth pushed the adjusted operating margin to 47%, up from 44% last year. Therefore, despite the low-single-digit revenue growth increase for the quarter, Oracle’s adjusted operating income increased by 9% to $6.7 billion. Consequently, Oracle enjoyed another quarter of excellent earnings-per-share (EPS), pushing the full-year adjusted EPS to a record $5.56, up 8.6% compared to Fiscal 2023.

FY2025 Looks Bright & The Valuation Is Attractive

As stated in this article’s title, Oracle Q4 results essentially set the stage for a bright FY2025. The ongoing accelerated growth, driven by the cloud and evident in Oracle’s remaining performance obligations, sure points this way.

Management anticipates continued strong demand for cloud services, with Q1 revenue expected to grow by 6% to 8% in constant currency. Again, the legacy business is likely to weigh down on revenue growth, but cloud revenues are projected to increase by 21% to 23%. Also, the ongoing margin is likely to endure, as management further expects adjusted EPS to grow by 11% to 15%.

With such a solid start to FY2025, Wall Street appears confident in Oracle’s prospects throughout the year. Consensus EPS estimates point to adjusted EPS of $6.27, implying a 12.7% year-over-year increase and a new record. Given Oracle’s ongoing momentum, the remaining performance obligations, and continuous buybacks, which further aid EPS growth, this estimate seems rather reasonable.

This estimate also suggests that the stock’s valuation is attractive. At a forward P/E of 21x, Oracle appears to be one of the cheapest tech stocks that are growing EPS in the double-digits. Along with the overall moat in the database business and rapid growth in the cloud, Oracle forms a compelling investment case.

Is ORCL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Despite the share price drop over the past month, Wall Street maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Oracle. This is based on 14 Buys and 13 Holds assigned in the past three months. At $150.43, the average ORCL stock price target suggests 11.4% upside potential.

If you’re uncertain about which analyst to follow for trading ORCL stock, the most accurate one over the past year is Mark Moerdler from Bernstein. He has achieved an average return of 20.21% per recommendation and a 93% success rate. For more details, click on the image below.

Takeaway

Oracle closed Fiscal 2024 on a high note, laying a strong foundation for a promising FY2025. The company maintained robust revenue growth, particularly in its cloud segment, fueled by substantial gains in cloud services. In the meantime, the remaining performance obligations and newly secured AI contracts are expected to sustain this momentum into the next year. Additionally, Oracle’s ongoing focus on improving margins is set to drive even greater earnings growth, with Wall Street analysts anticipating double-digit EPS growth anticipated in FY2025. Therefore, I believe that at a forward P/E of 21x, the stock offers a compelling investment case.

