Oracle Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $3.19 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.66 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $13.84 billion from $11.84 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.32 Bln. vs. $3.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $13.84 Bln vs. $11.84 Bln last year.

