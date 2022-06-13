Oracle Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.19 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $4.03 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $11.84 billion from $11.23 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.19 Bln. vs. $4.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $11.84 Bln vs. $11.23 Bln last year.

