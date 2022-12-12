Oracle Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oracle Corp. (ORCL):

Earnings: $1.74 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.25 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.63 in Q2 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.31 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.18 per share Revenue: $12.28 billion in Q2 vs. $10.36 billion in the same period last year.

