Oracle Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oracle Corp. (ORCL):

-Earnings: $2.31 billion in Q2 vs. $2.33 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.69 in Q2 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 billion or $0.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.88 per share -Revenue: $9.61 billion in Q2 vs. $9.56 billion in the same period last year.

