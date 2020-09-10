Oracle Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.25 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $9.37 billion from $9.22 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.88 Bln. vs. $2.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $9.37 Bln vs. $9.22 Bln last year.

