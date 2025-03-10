Oracle Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.94 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $2.40 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.23 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $14.139 billion from $9.963 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.94 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $14.139 Bln vs. $9.963 Bln last year.

