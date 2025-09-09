Oracle Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.927 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $2.929 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.283 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $14.926 billion from $13.307 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.927 Bln. vs. $2.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $14.926 Bln vs. $13.307 Bln last year.

