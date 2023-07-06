Oracle Corp Japan (TYO:4716) Price Target Increased by 8.98% to 10,521.30

The average one-year price target for Oracle Corp Japan (TYO:4716) has been revised to 10,521.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.98% from the prior estimate of 9,654.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,383.00 to a high of 13,650.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from the latest reported closing price of 10,245.00 / share.

Oracle Corp Japan Maintains 1.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle Corp Japan. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4716 is 0.09%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 5,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,130K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4716 by 37.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 256K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 248K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4716 by 4.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

