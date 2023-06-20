News & Insights

US Markets
ORCL

Oracle considers more investment in Israel - Netanyahu

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 20, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N CEO Safra Katz discussed a possible expansion of the company's investment activity in Israel during a meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu, his office said.

Oracle provides products and services that address enterprise information technology (IT) environments. The statement from Netanyahu's office said he and Katz also discussed opportunities arising from artificial intelligence.

(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.