Oracle confirms it is part of proposal for TikTok
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance to the U.S. government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.
(Reporting by Neha Malara and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryORCL
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc