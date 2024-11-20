Oracle Commodity Grants Stock Options to Consultant

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSE:ORCL) has released an update.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. has announced the approval of a stock option grant to a consultant, allowing the acquisition of 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05. The options are part of the company’s 10% rolling stock option plan and will vest over two years, exercisable until 2029.

