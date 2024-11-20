Oracle Commodity Grants Stock Options to Consultant

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSE:ORCL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. has announced the approval of a stock option grant to a consultant, allowing the acquisition of 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05. The options are part of the company’s 10% rolling stock option plan and will vest over two years, exercisable until 2029.
For further insights into TSE:ORCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.