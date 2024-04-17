Oracle Commits More Than $8 Bln Investment For Cloud Computing And AI In Japan Over Next Decade

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) plans to invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet the growing demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan. The investment will grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (OCI) footprint across Japan, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Oracle will significantly expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel.

Oracle noted that it plans to increase local customer support of its public cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka and its local operations teams for Oracle Alloy and OCI Dedicated Region. It will enable governments and businesses across Japan to continue to move their mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud and embrace sovereign AI solutions.

