Oracle Coalfields Shareholding Structure Changes

Oracle Coalfields PLC has reported a shift in major shareholdings, with Spreadex LTD crossing a voting rights threshold on May 20, 2024. The notification indicates a decrease in Spreadex’s total voting rights from 3.9956% to 2.8935%, with a total of 189,208,909 voting rights now held. Spreadex is a UK-based financial trading company offering spread betting and CFDs on various global markets.

