Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp's ORCL.N co-chief executive officer, Mark Hurd, passed away on Friday, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.

The business software maker announced last month that Hurd would be taking a medical leave but did not give any other details.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

