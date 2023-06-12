Oracle Climbs On Analyst Action Ahead Of Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade after Wolfe Research raised its rating to Outperform from Peer Perform. The tech-giant has scheduled its quarterly results today. The shares have reached a 5-year high today.

Oracle and other firms had invested $270 million in tech startup Cohere, a business rival to Microsoft supported OpenAI on Thursday.

Currently, shares are at $115.02, up 4.68 percent from the previous close of $109.85 on a volume of 5,212,759.

