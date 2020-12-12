Markets
Oracle Changes Corporate Headquarters To Texas From California

(RTTNews) - Oracle has changed its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas from Redwood City, California. It is also implementing a more flexible employee work location policy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Oracle believes the moves best position the company for growth and provide its personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work.

The move comes the same week that Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced that he has moved to Texas from California. Musk's most prioritized projects are in Texas now, including SpaceX's new Starship vehicle development facility and Tesla's new Gigafactory, which is currently under construction in Austin.

Musk was dissatisfied by the way the California state authorities handled the Coronavirus pandemic. On the personal front, migration to Texas has some tax implications for him too, as the state levies no income or capital-gains tax while California's tax rates are among the highest in the nation.

Meanwhile, Oracle said in the regulatory filing that its migration to Austin from Redwood City means that many of its employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time.

In addition, Oracle said it will continue to support major hubs for Oracle around the world, including those in the United States such as Redwood City, Austin, Santa Monica, Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Burlington, among others, and it expects to add other locations over time.

