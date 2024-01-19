Oracle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ORCL

In trading on Friday, shares of Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.18, changing hands as high as $109.97 per share. Oracle Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $82.04 per share, with $127.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.50. The ORCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

