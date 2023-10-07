Oracle (BER:ORC) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 125.12

The average one-year price target for Oracle (BER:ORC) has been revised to 125.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 117.93 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.18 to a high of 147.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from the latest reported closing price of 102.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 204 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.67%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 1,315,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,298K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,902K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 19.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,640K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,861K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,102K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,639K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,109K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,754K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 19,969K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 109.81% over the last quarter.

