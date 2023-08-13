Oracle (BER:ORC) Price Target Increased by 24.13% to 115.12

The average one-year price target for Oracle (BER:ORC) has been revised to 115.12 / share. This is an increase of 24.13% from the prior estimate of 92.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.20 to a high of 142.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from the latest reported closing price of 102.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.63%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 1,298,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,902K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,861K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,102K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,639K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,754K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 20,658K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,225K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 95,780.56% over the last quarter.

