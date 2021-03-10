Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cloud demand

March 10 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing services due to remote working.

Revenue rose to $10.09 from $9.8 billion during the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with analysts' estimates of $10.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ORACLE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

